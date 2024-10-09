Legacy Private Trust Co. Acquires 119 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 312,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 66,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 21,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $127.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.