Park Place Capital Corp Has $220,000 Stock Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheridan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mosley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLH opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $111.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.77 and a 200-day moving average of $104.65.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.