Park Place Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Argus raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.36.

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

