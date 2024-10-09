Park Place Capital Corp Has $230,000 Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 102.1% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $4,170,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.