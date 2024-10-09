Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,232 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,672.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.79. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

