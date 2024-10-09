Park Place Capital Corp Has $183,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Park Place Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,459,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,473,608,000 after buying an additional 321,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,637,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,468,301,000 after buying an additional 17,552,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,224,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,601,694,000 after buying an additional 1,979,022 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 69.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,225,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,564,711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Amphenol by 88.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,455,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,041,204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,275,279 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $5,818,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,323,010. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.58.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

