Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 12,700 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the second quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $25.04 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average of $23.02. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

