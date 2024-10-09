Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) Director Thomas Smeenk Sells 332,500 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Smeenk sold 332,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$21,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93 shares in the company, valued at C$6.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Thomas Smeenk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemostemix alerts:

On Wednesday, August 21st, Thomas Smeenk acquired 2,000 shares of Hemostemix stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$80.00.

Hemostemix Stock Down 14.3 %

Hemostemix stock opened at C$0.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.15. Hemostemix Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.04 and a twelve month high of C$0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.