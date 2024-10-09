B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.
Randall Chatwin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00.
B2Gold Stock Performance
TSE:BTO opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.
B2Gold Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.
Read Our Latest Research Report on B2Gold
About B2Gold
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than B2Gold
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.