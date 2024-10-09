B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total value of C$21,350.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Randall Chatwin sold 10,000 shares of B2Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00.

TSE:BTO opened at C$4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.74.

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Free Report ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of C$673.95 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5484293 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -137.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.92.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

