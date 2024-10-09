Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME) Major Shareholder Milton C. Ault III Sells 46,900 Shares

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) major shareholder Milton C. Ault III sold 46,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.47, for a total value of $22,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,310,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,700. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Algorhythm Trading Down 10.2 %

Shares of RIME stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. Algorhythm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.97.

Algorhythm (NASDAQ:RIME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million for the quarter.

Algorhythm Company Profile

Algorhythm Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers karaoke products under the Singing Machine brand; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone and accessories, and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; connected vehicle karaoke devices; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for hardware.

