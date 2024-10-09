Park Place Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Park Place Capital Corp cut its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $1,185.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upgraded ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.80.

ASML Stock Up 0.9 %

ASML stock opened at $824.26 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $573.86 and a one year high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $847.87 and a 200-day moving average of $927.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $1.8732 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

