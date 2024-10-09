Marshall Wace LLP Has $656,000 Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the first quarter worth $208,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDU Resources Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MDU opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $28.71.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

