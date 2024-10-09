Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in BuzzFeed in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,881,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the second quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BuzzFeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

BZFD stock opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $98.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.35. BuzzFeed, Inc. has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $4.56.

BuzzFeed ( NASDAQ:BZFD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 28.24%. The company had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content.

