Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 9,512 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $5.56. The company has a market cap of $104.23 million, a P/E ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience ( NASDAQ:HBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Harvard Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

