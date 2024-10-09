Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Free Report) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,072 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AlloVir were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALVR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AlloVir by 127.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AlloVir by 694.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,587,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,666 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AlloVir in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in AlloVir during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

ALVR stock opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.79.

AlloVir ( NASDAQ:ALVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that AlloVir, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

