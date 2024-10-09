Marshall Wace LLP Takes $641,000 Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,319,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,771,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after purchasing an additional 69,975 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 278,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 197,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 127,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after buying an additional 22,486 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Asbury Automotive Group news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE ABG opened at $228.28 on Wednesday. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $277.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.51%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.95 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 26.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

