Marshall Wace LLP Sells 16,960 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,960 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 108,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $98.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $100.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

