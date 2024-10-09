Marshall Wace LLP Sells 24,168 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 257.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Surgery Partners by 15.9% in the second quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.05 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.94 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 2.96% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

