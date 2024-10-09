Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of SpartanNash at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,123,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 20.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 364,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 24,578 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 221,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in SpartanNash by 31.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

