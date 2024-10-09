Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,753 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.67% of Cardiff Oncology worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 42,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 172,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 42,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,921,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,260,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 380.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,215,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 962,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 16.29% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.94 and a 1 year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 62.65% and a negative net margin of 6,143.91%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

