20,661 Shares in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of MarineMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,859,000 after buying an additional 29,473 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 6.8% in the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.20. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.82.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $757.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

