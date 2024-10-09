Marshall Wace LLP Sells 448,736 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 448,736 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 53.7% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,999,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lantheus by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $487,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNTH stock opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.12 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,661,900.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,402.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,322 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,150. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

