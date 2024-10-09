Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 90.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,007 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Motco acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ICU Medical by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 731.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 546 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $178.17 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.28 and a 1-year high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICU Medical ( NASDAQ:ICUI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.64 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,050 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.11, for a total transaction of $295,425.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,901.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,552 shares of company stock worth $6,679,322 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

