Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,137,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,067,000 after acquiring an additional 278,686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,236,000 after purchasing an additional 45,787 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 676,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 179,814.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 350,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 350,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,602.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 308,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 290,469 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XHR has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley cut their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE XHR opened at $14.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.66 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 1.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.64%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

