Marshall Wace LLP Invests $675,000 in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 148,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.51% of eHealth at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 8 Knots Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,772 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eHealth by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 158,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of eHealth by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of eHealth by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 99,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.53. eHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at eHealth

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.38). eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $65.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,051.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Francis S. Soistman, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 907,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,051.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Stelben purchased 20,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 80,365 shares of company stock valued at $329,404 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on EHTH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Report on EHTH

eHealth Profile

(Free Report)

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.