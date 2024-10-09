iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILCG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,038,000 after acquiring an additional 106,146 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $84.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.26 and a 12 month high of $85.17.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

