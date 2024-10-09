Marshall Wace LLP Buys 4,067 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $801,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,164,793.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,710.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,904 shares of company stock worth $1,806,714 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.51. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $93.18.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 2.60%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Articles

