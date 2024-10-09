Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 151339 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Coupang from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Coupang Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 181.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Coupang news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $4,672,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,969,421 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,674.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pranam Kolari sold 10,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $207,596.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,356 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,084.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 601,300 shares of company stock worth $13,604,354 and sold 411,388 shares worth $9,452,761. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 15.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 168,600,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,076,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Coupang by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,865,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,015,000 after acquiring an additional 18,894,909 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coupang by 2,570.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,476 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coupang by 55.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,524,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 146.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,688,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,486 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

