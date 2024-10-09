Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190,730 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Five9 were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $252.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,081.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $128,453.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,991.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,971. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com raised Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

