Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 182,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,131,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $15,187,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Equinix by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 159.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.80.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $872.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $840.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $792.99.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

