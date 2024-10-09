Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 423.8% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Unilever by 393.5% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.89 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.96.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.4773 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

