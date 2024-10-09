Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,251,000 after purchasing an additional 85,676 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 483,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,743,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 354,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,254,000 after buying an additional 33,287 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 305,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,712,000 after buying an additional 148,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $959.90.

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,987,866.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $566,667.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,955,513.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $923.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $883.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.03, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

