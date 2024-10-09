Park Place Capital Corp Lowers Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,156,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,895,000 after buying an additional 1,017,278 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $47,839,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 800.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 663,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after purchasing an additional 589,500 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,341,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,854,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,155,000 after purchasing an additional 349,466 shares in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.78.

NASDAQ:CCEP opened at $77.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $56.45 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.33.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

