Park Place Capital Corp Has $137,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 474.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,305,000 after purchasing an additional 789,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 687.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 634,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 554,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 415,559 shares during the last quarter.

TFLO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

