Park Place Capital Corp Purchases 676 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,864,000 after buying an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,764,000 after purchasing an additional 66,645 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,558,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,024,000 after purchasing an additional 81,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 91,301 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $102.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.81. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.59 and a 12-month high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $163.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares set a $125.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $108.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

