Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 24.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.3% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 263,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.52. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $43.32 and a 12-month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.84.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

