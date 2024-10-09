Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,162 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.0 %

C opened at $63.24 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $120.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

