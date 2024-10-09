Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 133,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,927,000 after buying an additional 15,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

