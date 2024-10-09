Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Shares in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $59.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.94.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.424 per share. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

