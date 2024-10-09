Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,713 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.30% of First Internet Bancorp worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 489,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,227 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 50.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 147,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 49,675 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 15.0% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 111,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INBK opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $285.22 million, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.66.

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The business had revenue of $81.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

INBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $40.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

