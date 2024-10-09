Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,388 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.45% of Metagenomi worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi in the first quarter worth about $18,404,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Metagenomi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,171,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Metagenomi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,205,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Metagenomi in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,165,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000.

Get Metagenomi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Metagenomi from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Metagenomi Price Performance

Shares of MGX stock opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. Metagenomi, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $20.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Metagenomi

(Free Report)

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metagenomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metagenomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.