Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Cartesian Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNAC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Delphi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $855,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cartesian Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAC opened at $24.12 on Wednesday. Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $19.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cartesian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RNAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RNAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen started coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Cartesian Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Activity at Cartesian Therapeutics

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 5,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,823,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,973,455.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cartesian Therapeutics news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 5,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,833.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,823,559 shares in the company, valued at $135,973,455.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer acquired 80,301 shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $1,813,196.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,023,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,176,636.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 93,831 shares of company stock worth $2,010,993 over the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

