Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 5,420 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 6,495,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,744,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,767,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,470,000 after purchasing an additional 704,659 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 677,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,179,000 after purchasing an additional 50,667 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $17,384,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MIRM. Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.01. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.05). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

