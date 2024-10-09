Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

IHI opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.66.

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

