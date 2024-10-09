Marshall Wace LLP Takes $814,000 Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,564 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.66%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

