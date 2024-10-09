Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 12,789 Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Alarm.com by 2,394.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 262,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,729.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after purchasing an additional 111,768 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 267.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 108,882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 79,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alarm.com by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 472,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,051,000 after purchasing an additional 64,424 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,880,922 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,190,000 after buying an additional 63,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Price Performance

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.70 and a 1-year high of $77.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.35 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALRM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alarm.com from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,125. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $445,998.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,125. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Ramos sold 9,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $585,711.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,540,391. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

