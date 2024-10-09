Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.77% of Oportun Financial worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oportun Financial by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 97,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 31,415 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Singular Research upgraded Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Oportun Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ OPRT opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.10. Oportun Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $7.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.12 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

