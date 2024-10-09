Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 9,406 Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hilltop National Bank boosted its position in Albany International by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Albany International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,881 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIN opened at $72.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.51. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.47 and a 1-year high of $99.41.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). Albany International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $331.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

AIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Albany International from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

