Marshall Wace LLP Sells 2,400 Shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.69% of Geospace Technologies worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,297,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,270,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 226,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 187,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 127,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Geospace Technologies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Geospace Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEOS stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies Co. has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $17.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

