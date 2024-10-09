Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 106.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Lindsay worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lindsay by 868.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 21,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 341,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,975,000 after acquiring an additional 21,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $2,111,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 26.8% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 53,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $120.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.61. Lindsay Co. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $137.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.33.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $747,082. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

